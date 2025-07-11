Opinion

‘Kristi Noem has no idea what she’s doing’: Dem Rep on FEMA response July 10, 2025 / 08:54

‘Completely absent’: Why is Trump’s acting FEMA chief nowhere to be found?

In the wake of deadly flooding in Texas, we don’t know where the current FEMA chief is, or whether he’s doing the job. That’s not ideal.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

