Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Is Florida ready for hurricane season after potential FEMA cuts? Fmr. FEMA administrator weighs in June 1, 2025 / 06:26

As hurricane season begins, Trump’s FEMA chief once again fails to inspire confidence

It was a problem when the acting FEMA chief jokingly said he didn't know the U.S. has a hurricane season, but it wasn't the only problem in his remarks.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post