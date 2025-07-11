RFK’s new Head Start policy shows the U.S is losing its moral conscience

The Department of Health and Human Services announced in a press release Thursday that the agency will restrict undocumented immigrants from accessing Head Start, a federal program that provides children with education, health screenings and food. “For too long, the government has diverted hardworking Americans’ tax dollars to incentivize illegal immigration,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in that press release. “Today’s action changes that—it restores integrity to federal social programs, enforces the rule of law, and protects vital resources for the American people.”
No, that’s not what it does. Thursday’s egregious and inhumane action robs innocent children of critical and often life-changing services including medical screenings, mental health resources, access to developmental therapies and, of course, early education. Removing such a program will cost Americans, literally. Research has shown that early investment in childhood education yields significant economic returns, on the order of 7 to 10 dollars for every dollar invested. This positive return would occur through increased earnings and reduced reliance on welfare.
But forget about the return on investment. Kennedy’s new policy tells the parents of these children that their kids aren’t deserving of fundamental care critical for their well-being because of their immigration status. It tells them that America is not a land of opportunity for them. Or even a land that recognizes their humanity. Taking away Head Start’s benefits from such children will most certainly result in untreated developmental delays and exacerbation of chronic medical conditions, as well as overcrowded emergency rooms when those children get sick.
Hostility toward immigrants has become Trump’s hallmark, and some people may shrug at Kennedy’s announcement Thursday as another cruel, if unremarkable, tactic toward that end. But we shouldn’t become jaded. What HHS is doing isn’t just cruel to immigrant children and their parents; it’s yet another sign that the United States is losing grip on its moral conscience.
Head Start was launched in 1965 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “war on poverty.” More than 30 years later, in 1998, President Bill Clinton’s administration interpreted the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 in such a way that allowed for noncitizen children to access Head Start’s benefits. Kennedy’s new policy rolls that back. According to Kennedy’s announcement, “Head Start’s classification under the new PRWORA interpretation puts American families first by ensuring taxpayer-funded benefits are reserved for eligible individuals.”