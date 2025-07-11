Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

RFK’s new Head Start policy shows the U.S is losing its moral conscience

You can’t let undocumented kids go sick and make America healthy again.

Jennifer Garner steps up for Head Start program May 5, 2025 / 05:31
By  Dr. Omer Awan

Dr. Omer Awan

Dr. Omer Awan M.D., MPH, CIIP, is a practicing radiologist physician in Baltimore, Maryland, who writes about the most pressing issues in healthcare and public health.