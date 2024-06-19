Opinion

GOP concocts fictional Biden apocalypse to campaign against; Biden celebrates freedom April 26, 2023 / 04:07

Cheapfakes get an indefensible boost from powerful GOP partisans

The fact that "cheapfakes" exist is a problem. The fact that powerful Republicans and conservative media outlets disseminate the content makes it worse.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

