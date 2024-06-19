Cheapfakes get an indefensible boost from powerful GOP partisans

There is no ambiguity as to what happened during President Joe Biden’s attendance at the G7 summit in Italy. We know with certainty, for example, that the incumbent Democrat congratulated a skydiving paratrooper who had just landed nearby during a gathering of international leaders.

We also know that a deliberately misleading video from the event quickly made the rounds: Because the skydiver was not in frame, a deceptive clip gave the impression that a befuddled Biden wandered off for no reason, confused and addled, despite the context that proved otherwise.

It was ugly, but it wasn’t unusual. The right creates low-cost “cheapfakes“ like these all the time. Indeed, within days of the deceitful video out of Italy, a similar video made the rounds among conservatives showing Biden purportedly freezing onstage at a fundraiser. In the full context, it was clear the president simply paused to take in some applause. In another recent instance, a similarly deceptive clip circulated that seemed to show the president reaching for a non-existent chair, though in reality, there was a chair.

Of course, as these clips go viral, many of the people who watch them have no idea that they’ve been deceived. Indeed, that’s the point of the effort. NBC News reported this morning on the misleading G7 video:

Google recommended false versions of the story as “top stories” and the deceptive videos continued to accumulate millions of views on X. Copies of the videos were replayed on TikTok and YouTube with little context and zero indication that they were part of a concerted disinformation campaign. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, applied fact-checking labels to some posts but not to all.

There’s no great mystery as to the larger dynamic. Many of Biden’s critics want to focus on his age, so they disseminate cheapfakes in the hopes of fooling people. Thanks to the way online platforms often work, the scam is effective and has the intended effect. Fact-checkers try to keep up, but it’s a losing battle — in part because the avalanche of misleading videos is so intense, and in part because far more people will see the deceptive videos than the accurate reports that set the record straight.

But there’s a dimension to this that deserves special attention.

A separate NBC News report this week highlighted the fact that the Republican National Committee and major conservative media outlets have played a key role in blasting out the deceptive videos. Fox News personalities and the New York Post, not surprisingly, are among the most notable offenders. Donald Trump, of course, has engaged in the same tactics.

And that’s the part of this that stands out for me. Those who’ve spent time online in recent years have come to recognize the benefit of being a cautious news consumer: Images are routinely photoshopped. AI is increasingly used to create deceptive content. Video clips are often taken out of context.