Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Juneteenth is more than a holiday. It’s a call to action.

The contemporary reparations movement embodies a courage that the American public has not seen since the 1960s.

Correcting the record on reparations with Trymaine Lee April 22, 2024 / 26:43
By  Dr. Randy Lancaster Short

Dr. Randy Lancaster Short

Dr. Randy Lancaster Short is a minister, author ("Slavery's Mastery" and "Spartacus: the Real Cory Booker Story"), filmmaker/producer ("The Facade of the American Dream," "Dred Scott Nation") journalist, historian, Genealogist, political analyst, and an advocate for criminal justice reform, Black farmers rights, and lineage-based reparations. He is the co-founder of the Salvation and Liberation Temple Ministries, co-founder of the Black Agenda Report Magazine and the Society for Aboriginal and Africans in American Research.