Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why we ‘Democracy Defenders’ are demanding information about DOGE

If Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy or their agents are beginning to work on projects that could benefit them, the public must know.

Maddow: Musk exposed Trump weakness, on top of incompetence, with spending bill manipulation December 24, 2024 / 10:09
By  Richard W. Painter Virginia Canter  and  Gabe Lezra

Richard W. Painter

Richard W. Painter was the chief White House ethics lawyer from 2005 to 2007 under President George W. Bush. He is the S. Walter Richey Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota and is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School.

Virginia Canter

Virginia Canter is chief anticorruption counsel for State Democracy Defenders Fund and former chief ethics counsel for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Gabe Lezra

Gabe Lezra is policy director for State Democracy Defenders Fund, and previously served as federal policy manager and senior counsel for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).