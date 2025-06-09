Opinion

500 Marines on standby to deploy to Los Angeles amid protests June 9, 2025 / 06:57

‘Bring in the troops!’: Trump raises the stakes as ICE tactics spark protests in L.A.

Last year, many wondered whether Trump might be willing to use military resources to stifle dissent. Those fears are relevant anew.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

