Republicans still think Obama is wielding power from the shadows

Rep. Carlos Gimenez appeared on Newsmax this week, and for the most part, the Florida Republican peddled forgettable talking points. The GOP congressman did, however, share a conspiracy theory that stood out:

“There’s a lot of Obama people in the White House. A lot of us think that this is really the third term of Barack Obama, that he’s behind the scenes. He’s pulling the strings and Joe Biden is just, you know, there.”

Gimenez added that he and his fellow Republicans “can see what’s going on.”

GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez on Newsmax: "A lot of us think that this is really the third term of Barack Obama, that he's behind the scenes and pulling the strings." pic.twitter.com/oX72rhYcks — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2024

This comes on the heels of Alina Habba, a prominent member of Donald Trump’s legal team, appearing on Fox News and suggesting that Obama is secretly involved with her client’s criminal prosecutions.

Two months earlier, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast and declared, “Obama is running the country.” The right-wing Georgian added that this is something “we’ve known all along.”

Yes, it appears the Republican Party, even now, can’t quite shake its preoccupation with the idea that the former Democratic president is still running the White House from the shadows.

Trump himself embraced the conspiracy theory last fall, repeatedly claiming that Obama is Biden’s White House “boss,” but as regular readers know, the presumptive GOP nominee has plenty of company.

Megyn Kelly, a prominent conservative media personality, told an on-air audience in September, “There are a lot of people who think the Obamas are already running the government and that there is some sort of shadow puppet situation going on that they’re controlling.”

Kelly didn’t elaborate as to who the “people” are who believe such nonsense, but the group apparently includes former House Speaker Newt Gingrich: Two weeks earlier, the Georgia Republican appeared on Fox News and said he has a “hunch” that Obama is secretly “making decisions in the White House.”

In July 2023, Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina said during a Fox Business interview that he also believes that Biden is merely “a puppet for a progressive left committee, as it were, headed by Obama.”