AG Pam Bondi vows to ‘root out’ Trump critics in the Justice Department

Among the many problems that have emerged in federal law enforcement over the last six weeks is the campaign against key personnel. Indeed, there’s been an unsubtle campaign to purge federal law enforcement of prosecutors and FBI officials who worked on cases that Donald Trump didn’t like.

Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested this week that these efforts are ongoing — and likely to get worse. USA Today reported:

The Justice Department has fired all of Jan. 6 special counsel Jack Smith’s staff and is working to ‘root out’ anyone at the department and FBI who it believes doesn’t like President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi has confirmed. … Over eight minutes, she described a scorched-earth effort currently underway to purge the 115,000-employee Justice Department of any staffers involved in investigating Trump during or after his first term in office and other perceived enemies of the president.

“Well, first and foremost, we got rid of the Jack Smith team. Gone. Those people are gone,” the increasingly hyper-partisan attorney general said. “We’re still trying to find … a lot of people in the FBI and also in the Department of Justice who despise Donald Trump, despise us, don’t want to be there.”

Bondi added, “[W]e’re going to root them out. We will find them, and they will no longer be employed.”

AG Bondi: "There are a lot of people in the FBI & DOJ who despise Donald Trump, despise us, don't want to be there. We will find them. Bc you have to believe in transparency, you have to believe in honesty, you have to do the right thing. We're gonna root them out & they will no longer be employed." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-04T02:44:17.964Z

Just so we’re all clear, the nation’s chief law enforcement official isn’t talking about identifying Justice Department employees who are necessarily bad at their jobs. Rather, Bondi appeared to describe a process in which law enforcement personnel who disagree with Trump will be hunted down and kicked out of the department.

When it comes to matters of law and politics, I tend not to agree with National Review’s Ed Whelan on much, but the conservative lawyer’s take on the attorney general’s comments rang true.