Missouri AG launches probe of group opposing mid-decade gerrymander

Catherine Hanaway is investigating a group that is working to overturn a new congressional map that dilutes Black voter power.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway.
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway on Nov. 19, 2025, at her office in Jefferson City, MO.David A. Lieb / AP Photo
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.