Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump denies ever calling for Hillary Clinton to be jailed June 3, 2024 / 12:28

8 years later, Trump haunted by rhetoric about candidates, crimes

By the reasoning Donald Trump pushed in 2016, his candidacy creates “an unprecedented constitutional crisis,” and he has “no right to be running.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post