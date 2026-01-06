Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump quadrupling up on aspirin is a metaphor for his presidency

Trump blowing off professional advice, even that of his handpicked medical team, sends a message that no authority or expertise needs to be taken seriously.

Trump addresses concerns and says he aced his cognitive exam in new post: ‘PERFECT HEALTH’ January 2, 2026 / 03:15
By  Dr. Esther Choo

Dr. Esther Choo

Esther Choo, M.D. M.P.H., is an emergency medicine physician, health policy researcher and founding member of Equity Quotient, a company that advises organizations on building cultures of equity. She has provided commentary on the pandemic and other health care topics through appearances on MSNBC, CNN, the BBC and Yahoo! Finance and editorials published in The Lancet, the British Medical Journal, The Washington Post, NBC Think and USA Today.