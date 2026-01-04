Opinion

Dozy Donald is a late-night punchline. Here’s the real question about Trump’s age and health.

Why this president's advancing years raise different issues than Joe Biden's. 

A collage of President Trump nearly falling asleep during his cabinet meeting on Dec. 2, 2025. It combines 5 separate photos.
The pertinent question is whether Trump’s advanced age has changed anything about how he does his job.Pinar Istek / MS NOW; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images (3); Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
By  Paul Waldman
Paul Waldman is a journalist and author focused on politics and culture.