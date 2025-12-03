Opinion

Pete Hegseth’s ‘Franklin the Turtle’ meme is beneath the dignity of the U.S. military

Hegseth’s appalling social media post sends the worst possible message to the more than one million service members who wear the uniform of the United States. 

‘He must resign’: Maddow on Pete Hegseth shifting blame for Caribbean boat strikes after backlash December 2, 2025 / 09:07
By  Jeff McCausland

Jeff McCausland

Jeff McCausland, a retired Army colonel, is a visiting professor at Dickinson College. He commanded a battalion in combat, was a member of the National Security Council and was dean of the U.S. Army War College. He is the author of a new book, "Battle Tested! Gettysburg Leadership Lessons," available on Amazon.