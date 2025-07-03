Opinion

The ridiculous right-wing panic over government-owned grocery stores

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's proposal for a few city-run stores in food deserts isn’t even radical by American standards.

What the NYC Mayoral primary says about the broader Democratic Party June 27, 2025 / 11:59
By  Ben Burgis

Ben Burgis

Ben Burgis is a political commentator and author. He has written articles for Jacobin and The Daily Beast.