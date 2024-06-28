Biden came prepared to the presidential debate. That was his downfall.

President Joe Biden’s main goal Thursday should have been to appear strong and put concerns about his age to rest. Simply put, he missed the mark. Appearances should not matter, but they do. And for much of the debate telecast, viewers were treated to a distracting split screen; the president appeared slacked-jawed, with a horribly frozen look on his face.
Trump continued to spew lie after lie after lie. He deflected and caveated and made bizarre, easily disproven assertions about economics, his own policies, global power dynamics and his recent felony conviction. But to paraphrase former President Bill Clinton, it can be better to be strong and wrong then weak and right. Every question presented a new opportunity, but Biden was swinging and missing at nearly every turn.
Biden also seemed perhaps over prepared. He came to Atlanta armed with reams of data and details. But he also seemed more concerned about getting through his talking points than rebutting what Trump said (or didn’t say). He wasn’t nimble, especially at the beginning of the evening. He stumbled and stopped and tried to correct himself. He eschewed passion for statistics.
Unfortunately, I think Biden was having a problem delivering strong responses because he was trying to remember his notes instead of going with his gut. This did not work well. For example, when asked about abortion, one of the most important issues in the campaign, his answer was … fine. But fine does not really cut it when the stakes are so high. Then he took the bait when Trump brought up abortions at nine months. Biden should have known to move on, but he didn’t.