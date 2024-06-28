Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I advised Biden before the 2020 debates. This was not his best effort.

The president failed to make his case to American voters.

Watch the first 2024 presidential debate in 3 minutes June 27, 2024 / 03:06
By  Symone D. Sanders Townsend  and  Evan Brechtel

Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend is an author and a co-host of "The Weeknight."

Evan Brechtel

Evan Brechtel is a segment producer on MSNBC's "The Weekend."