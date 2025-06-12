Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

On Iran, Trump knows he can’t afford to let Netanyahu call the shots

In contrast to his first term, Trump is keeping Netanyahu at a distance and has already, on a number of occasions, disregarded the Israeli leader's recommendations.

Rep. Crow reacts to Trump saying Israeli military action against Iran could ‘very well happen’ June 12, 2025 / 05:31
By  Daniel R. DePetris

Daniel R. DePetris

Daniel R. DePetris is a fellow at Defense Priorities and a syndicated foreign affairs columnist at the Chicago Tribune.