This ‘historian’ got internet famous as a Big Lie apologist. Now, he’s defending Nazis.

The profile of right-wing podcaster Darryl Cooper (aka Martyr Made) got an unfortunate boost this week, thanks to an already-infamous appearance on Tucker Carlson’s podcast.
As of this writing, “The Martyr Made Podcast” is the top-ranked show on iTunes — ahead of The New York Times’ Daily, the Joe Rogan Experience and Carlson himself. He’s got over a quarter-million followers on X; his sit-down with Carlson was even boosted by Elon Musk (who later quietly deleted his supportive post). Cooper counts Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance among his X followers. Among New Right influencers, Cooper’s kind of a big deal.
Carlson praised Cooper as “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States,” and lauded his work on the “forbidden” topic of “trying to understand World War II.”
Putting aside the abject silliness of saying World War II is a “forbidden” subject anywhere on this planet, the appearance was of a piece with Cooper’s “just asking questions” style of ahistorical revisionism, which frequently includes Nazi apologia and Holocaust skepticism. He called Winston Churchill “the chief villain of World War II” and said that the murder of 6 million Jews was “humane” because there was no food to feed the “prisoners of war.”
These sentiments are hardly uncommon in Cooper’s output. In a since-deleted tweet from July, Cooper posted two photos. One was of Adolf Hitler and his high command stalking through Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The other was of drag performers in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony — who appeared on the TV broadcast for mere moments. Cooper wrote that the Nazi victory lap photo was “infinitely preferable in virtually every way” to the Olympics photo. And there’s no reason to believe this was mere trolling.
Pretty gross, right? So where did this guy come from? How did he cultivate such a large audience?
It all started with a long Twitter thread back in July 2021, in which Cooper credited “discussions w/enough Boomer-tier Trump supporters who believe the 2020 election was fraudulent” for his ability to “extract a general theory about their perspective.” In dozens of tweets, Cooper purported to explain the reasons that tens of millions of Americans believed Trump’s thoroughly and decisively debunked “Big Lie.”
In short, he claimed, it’s all the mainstream media and institutions’ fault. Trump-supporting boomers can’t be expected to have agency, nor can they be blamed for believing “grifters and media scam artists selling them conspiracy theories.” In Cooper’s telling, they are mere victims in a grand conspiracy to mislead the public — and therefore can’t be blamed for latching on to Trump’s craven, democracy-assaulting lie.
According to Cooper, “the behavior of the corporate press is really what radicalized them. They hate journalists more than they hate any politician or gov’t official, because they feel most betrayed by them.”
The thread continued with vague innuendos and a gish-gallop of semi-relevant information, but at no time did it put any responsibility at the feet of Trump, Carlson or any other “grifters and media scam artists” who brain-poisoned their followers with an entirely false narrative that most of them believe to this day.