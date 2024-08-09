Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Joe Rogan broke MAGA world’s heart with his RFK Jr. support

The right went into an all-out tantrum after conspiratorial podcaster Joe Rogan praised presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Joe Rogan and Donald Trump
Getty Images
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.