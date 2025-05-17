Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The farce of Trump’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks

America’s current leaders place the onus for peace on Ukraine, blaming the victim for the war.

‘Why would Putin make any concessions?’ Rhodes says Trump is putting zero pressure on Russia May 15, 2025 / 07:37
By  Nicholas Grossman

Nicholas Grossman

Nicholas Grossman is a political science professor at the University of Illinois, editor of Arc Digital and the author of "Drones and Terrorism."