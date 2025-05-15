Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Only a matter of time’ until enemies jump on Trump’s national security chaos: Fmr. CIA official May 4, 2025 / 10:28

Rubio’s latest moves raise fresh doubts about the future of the National Security Council

The interim White House national security adviser isn’t just shrinking what remains of the NSC, he's also putting the council’s future in doubt.

May. 15, 2025, 4:12 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post