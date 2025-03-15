Opinion

The rare minerals agreement is a raw deal for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is allowing Ukraine to get ripped off by the United States to avoid being completely looted by Russia.

Ukraine didn’t agree to ceasefire, they bent the knee to extortion, says House member March 12, 2025 / 07:26
By  Lev Golinkin

Lev Golinkin

Lev Golinkin writes about refugee and immigrant identity, as well as Ukraine, Russia and the far right. He is the author of the memoir "A Backpack, a Bear, and Eight Crates of Vodka."