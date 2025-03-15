The rare minerals agreement is a raw deal for Ukraine

If Ukraine needs a wake-up call regarding how much agency it truly has, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s humiliating decision to sign the rare minerals deal, which would see America and Ukraine jointly extract valuable raw materials such as lithium and titanium, will do the trick. It’s hard to get more symbolic than watching the head of a client state get lambasted in the Oval Office, having the United States cut off sharing intelligence with his military, then shambling back over to his overseer to pay up.
There are, however, two underreported facets to this shameful episode that can help us understand the nature of both Washington and Ukraine. We can witness, in real time, the masks coming off of Washington’s foreign policy complex; we can also see why this particular betrayal is so traumatic and painful given Ukraine’s tragic history.
The refreshing thing about President Donald Trump is that he speaks the quiet part out loud. Politicians and think tankers who comprise Washington’s sprawling foreign policy establishment — “the Blob,” as it was called by Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes — love warbling about Ukraine’s battling on the front lines of freedom and Kyiv’s being our cherished partner, brimming with agency and sovereignty.
Trump doesn’t warble. Trump, who loves harping on Europe’s needing to pay for its own security, has made it clear that freedom ain’t free: If Ukraine wants the weapons it needs to hold Russia at bay, it better cough up its minerals.
The thing is, when it comes to looting Ukraine, the Blob is little different from Trump. Foreign policy insiders’ lofty concerns about Kyiv’s agency evaporate in the face of economic “opportunities.”
“Putin had two goals in invading Ukraine: robbing its territory, and robbing its sovereignty by preventing them from joining NATO,” thundered Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on Feb. 16.
But just one day prior, Sen. Coons was striking a markedly different tone about Ukraine’s minerals.
“If this is an investment opportunity where American companies and other companies from Europe would be involved in mining and processing, so that we can be independent of Chinese sources of these strategic minerals, and if his helps deepen and strengthen our partnership to help ensure the security of Ukraine going forward … that would be a positive thing,” he told CNBC.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s robbing Ukraine is a horrific violation of sovereignty; the United States’ doing so is a positive. Let freedom ring.
Or take Peter Dickinson — the editor of a Ukraine-centric blog for the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based foreign policy think tank that receives funding from arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin, the kingdom of Bahrain, the Charles Koch Foundation and the U.S. Energy Department, among other luminaries. “We hear lots of talk about geopolitics and what Putin wants, but we should not underestimate the agency of the Ukrainian people or their desire for a democratic European future,” Dickinson told Bloomberg in 2022.
Later that year, the X handle of Business Ukraine Mag (a publication edited and published by Dickinson) took Elon Musk to the woodshed, posting, “Elon Musk seems unaware that Ukrainian sovereignty is not up for discussion.” Things appear to have changed last month, however, when Dickinson was quoted in a Politico article with the amazing headline “Ukraine reels in Trump with mineral riches.” (It could have also read: “Bully’s victim reels in bully with lunch money.”)
Dickinson acknowledged that for Kyiv, it “would mean a lot less mineral wealth in future” before adding, “But I doubt anyone is very concerned about that.” He continued, “Compared to the alternative of the country being wiped off the map entirely, it looks like a very good deal indeed! Most Ukrainians certainly seem to view it as perhaps distasteful but ultimately a no-brainer.”
The hypocrisy of Ukraine’s purported Washington advocates only deepens given the role its territorial resources play in Ukraine’s identity — and the danger that could lurk for Zelenskyy, of all people, if he is strong-armed into conceding them.