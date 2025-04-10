Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump burned the stock market with tariffs — then took credit for slowing the blaze

The president and his hard-core supporters are taking a victory lap for winning a global trade war in which no one backed down but Trump.

Trump caves after $6,400,000,000,000 mistake and puts pause on new tariffs April 9, 2025 / 04:13
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.