The new math problem Trump’s megabill faces in the Senate

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has a few hurdles to overcome if he's going to get the GOP's megabill to Trump's desk by July 4.

‘It’s going to be a rocky road’ in the Senate: John Heilemann on what’s next for bill May 22, 2025 / 07:08
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.