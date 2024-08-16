Opinion

A secret video shows Project 2025 is still at the heart of a potential second Trump term

The man likely to implement the conservative playbook for Trump says he's secretly working on draft executive orders on mass deportation and other policies.

Exposed! Project 2025 co-author caught on hidden camera confirming Trump’s support August 15, 2024 / 11:13
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.