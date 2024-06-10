How Trump’s conviction is reshaping the GOP’s attitudes toward the law in radical ways

When YouGov pollsters asked Republicans in April whether someone convicted of a felony should be allowed to be president, 17% said yes. When they asked Republicans the same question between May 31 and June 2, 58% answered affirmatively. That remarkable 41-point uptick can most readily be explained by one event in between the two polls: former President Donald Trump’s felony conviction for falsifying business records on May 30.
This shift can be summarized as Republicans expediently brushing aside their beliefs on the disqualifying nature of felony convictions to hold on to their preference for Trump in the White House. (The share of Democrats saying “yes” barely shifted, by contrast, from 10% to 12%.) But these two polls can also be understood as a proxy for something deeper: Republicans’ increasing mistrust of the criminal justice system itself.
Trump and his political and media allies have pushed the argument that his Manhattan trial was a political exercise, part of a liberal agenda to block him from entering the White House. In their telling, the very decision to take him to trial over charges that could result in his imprisonment was a Democratic conspiracy. The big-picture message: The criminal justice system is rigged against the right.
That narrative is only the latest right-wing broadside against institutions associated with law enforcement, which are selectively framed as protecting Democratic interests. Trump has attacked the Justice Department and the FBI as agents of political repression. A number of prominent Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Andy Biggs of Arizona, have called for the FBI or the whole DOJ to be defunded or abolished. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas has called for defunding the Department of Homeland Security. And since last month’s verdict, some Republicans are calling for cutting federal funding for prosecutors’ offices.
Put it all together, and it’s hard not to see how Republican views on the meaning of a felony conviction are changing as part of a broader rejection of the systems that produced it.