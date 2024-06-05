Opinion

‘Conflict theater’: GOP vows to move against DOJ after Trump verdict June 5, 2024 / 11:24

Republicans eye new plan to defund prosecutors they don’t like

Following Donald Trump’s conviction, key House Republican leaders are on board with cutting federal funding for prosecutors the GOP doesn’t like.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

