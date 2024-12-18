How Trump’s views about vaccines have grown more dangerous

President-elect Donald Trump’s term hasn’t even begun, yet an alarming ritual is already developing: deciphering his latest musings about vaccines.
At a news conference on Monday, Trump offered up a hodgepodge of positions. He said he wanted his administration to investigate the widely discredited claim that vaccines cause autism: “Something’s wrong, and we’re going to find out.” He also signaled that he may oppose school vaccination mandates, because “I don’t like mandates; I’m not a big mandate person.” On a slightly brighter note, Trump said he’s a “believer” in the polio vaccine, seemingly distancing from the lawyer for his pick for health and human services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has asked the Food and Drug Administration to revoke approval of that lifesaving vaccine.
It’s already exhausting to wait with bated breath for Trump’s latest opinions on various vaccines. But it reflects how Trump’s second term is shaping up to be different from his first. Though Trump has long held misguided ideas about vaccines and health, this time his personnel — and the world — are different.
Trump was in thrall to myths and downright kooky ideas about vaccines — and health more broadly — long before his first term in the White House. In a 2015 presidential primary debate, he said:
“You take this little beautiful baby and you pump — I mean, it looks just like it is meant for a horse, not for a child, and we had so many instances, people that work for me, just the other day, 2 years old, beautiful child went to have the vaccine and came back and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic.”
Let’s be clear: Trump’s rendition of a child basically contracting autism is a ridiculous fiction, stemming from a discredited study.
And that same year in a radio interview Trump cast doubt on the efficacy of flu vaccines and did so in a way that revealed he didn’t understand how they work. “I’ve never had a flu shot, and I’ve never had the flu. … I have friends that religiously get the flu shot and then they get the flu,” he told the hosts. In reality, getting sick with the flu even after getting a flu vaccine doesn’t mean it didn’t work, and there’s loads of evidence that it reduces the severity of illness and slows spread of the virus.
Trump’s illiteracy about health issues goes well beyond shots. He reportedly avoids exercise because he thinks humans are like batteries and have a finite amount of energy that is depleted by exercise. During the Covid pandemic, Trump floated the idea that disinfectant could be a remedy for an infection from the coronavirus — an idea so ludicrous that the famously stubborn Trump soon walked it back.