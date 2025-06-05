Opinion

Trump asks Congress to make (some of) DOGE’s illegal cuts legal

The $9 billion rescissions package is a tiny fraction of the amount of cuts DOGE was meant to make. Even that might not make it through Congress.

White House sends Congress request for $9.4B in DOGE cuts June 4, 2025 / 05:02
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.