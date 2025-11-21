Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What the Trump-MTG breakup means (and doesn’t mean) for the GOP’s future

Marjorie Taylor Greene has seemingly accomplished what few other Republicans have managed — or even attempted. But this split is only one of the divisions roiling MAGA.

Donald Trump calls MTG a ‘traitor’ for defying him on the Epstein Files November 17, 2025 / 10:43
By  Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is an MSNBC contributor and the author of the newsletter "To the Contrary."