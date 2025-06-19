Opinion

Trump Mobile won’t make cellphones cheap again. Here’s what will.

The president missed a chance in his first administration to stop wireless providers from consolidating.

By  Ashley Nowicki

Ashley Nowicki

Ashley Nowicki is a writer and policy researcher. She previously was a staffer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and a presidential management fellow at the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Trade Commission.