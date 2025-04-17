Opinion

How a new IRS program’s demise fits with Trump’s predatory economy

The elimination of the Direct File program is the tax prep industry’s gain — but a major loss for American taxpayers.

‘It’s criminal’: IRS officials quit over sharing taxpayer info; Trump cuts worsen crisis  April 10, 2025 / 11:01
By  Helaine Olen

Helaine Olen

Helaine R. Olen is the author of "Pound Foolish: Exposing the Dark Side of the Personal Finance Industry" and a co-author of "The Index Card: Why Personal Finance Doesn't Have to Be Complicated." She has been a columnist for The Washington Post and Slate, and her work has appeared in numerous other publications, including The New York Times and The Atlantic. She is managing editor of the American Economic Liberties Project.