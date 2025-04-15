Opinion

Trump’s attacks on the IRS will encourage wealthy tax cheats

Studies show the wealthy are more likely to underreport their income.

What a potential new deal with ICE could mean for the IRS March 23, 2025 / 09:21
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.