Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Trump administration’s policies could unleash a wave of white collar crime

Consumers and investors face a perilous environment as the administration rolls back regulations, guts enforcement and pulls back from prosecuting financial crimes.

Key House Democrat exposes possible Trump federal property scam April 8, 2025 / 04:51
By  Andrew Warren

Andrew Warren

Andrew Warren is senior counsel at Democracy Defenders Action. He previously was a prosecutor with the U.S. Justice Department and the elected district attorney in Tampa, Florida.