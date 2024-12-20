Opinion

Fani Willis didn’t deserve to be disqualified from prosecuting Trump in Georgia

A Georgia appeals court displayed remarkable disrespect for precedent by removing Fulton County DA Fani Willis from the Trump election interference case.

GA appeals court strips Fani Willis of Trump case December 19, 2024 / 05:41
By  Shan Wu

Shan Wu

Shan Wu is a legal analyst and former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to then-Attorney General Janet Reno.