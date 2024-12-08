No matter how many times they’re debunked, Trump’s 2020 election fraud lies keep winning

Dinesh D’Souza, the right-wing author and filmmaker, admitted last week that one of the key pieces of evidence in his film “2000 Mules,” a 2022 documentary alleging a vast conspiracy involving thousands of “mules” placing fraudulent ballots for Joe Biden into drop boxes, was based on “inaccurate information.”
Just as the film’s distributor, Salem Media, did back in May when it pulled it from its platforms, D’Souza apologized to a man who sued both him and Salem for defamation, after the man was falsely accused in the film of being one of the fictitious “mules.” But, D’Souza still insisted, “there was systematic election fraud sufficient to call the outcome into question” and the film’s “basic message” remains accurate. (According to The New York Times, the suit against Salem was dismissed shortly after the company apologized. But the falsely accused man’s lawsuit against D’Souza and the organization that partnered with him on the film, True the Vote, is ongoing and motions for summary judgment are expected to be filed this month.)
This aptly summarizes our current political moment. Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen has been debunked for years in court and by Republican and Democratic election officials. It was also roundly rejected by the 6-3 conservative-leaning Supreme Court and several members of the first Trump administration — including Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his attorney general Bill Barr. But the “basic message” of that lie will never die.
In fact, you could say the big lie won the 2024 election.
On Election Day 2024, Trump baselessly warned that there was already “massive cheating” by Democrats going on. The next day, D’Souza posted to X: “Kamala got 60 million votes in 2024. Does anyone really believe Biden got 80 million in 2020? Where did those 20 million Democratic voters go? The truth is, they never existed. I think we can put the lie about Biden’s 80 million votes to rest once and for all.”
As my colleague Hayes Brown noted last week, 87% of Trump voters polled by Politico and Morning Consult believed voter fraud would seriously affect the 2024 election. After Trump won, that number dropped to 24%. But it didn’t change their minds about 2020 — they still think that one was stolen.
The plainly evident contradictions don’t matter. The thoroughly adjudicated facts don’t matter. The plea deals and convictions of some of Trump’s co-conspirators don’t matter.
Far be it from putting a decisive end to the 2020 election fraud lies, the 2024 election result effectively ends any attempt to hold the main perpetrators responsible — or to heal the country’s now-permanent psychic wounds inflicted by a president who couldn’t accept he lost.
There was no meaningful voter fraud in the 2020 election, and there’s no reason to believe there was in 2024. But there was an attempt to illegally overturn (or “steal”) the 2020 election.
Trump tried to bully Georgia election officials into “finding” enough votes for him to win. There’s a recording of it. There is no doubt he said it. And he was going to go on trial in the Peach State over his alleged “criminal racketeering enterprise” to overturn the state’s election results. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ decision to have a romantic partner lead the prosecution caused enough tumult and delays that the trial couldn’t happen before the election. Now it’s doubtful it will ever happen.
Likewise, Trump’s election led special counsel Jack Smith to drop his cases on Trump’s hoarding of classified documents after he left office and refusal of repeated requests to return them to the federal government, and also for trying to overturn the 2020 election. Trump was indicted for conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Though there’s always a chance the cases could be reopened once Trump leaves office, don’t hold your breath waiting for those wheels of justice to ever move again.