Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

It’s a terrifying time for free speech and civil liberties in Trump’s America

We don’t have to imagine what Trump would do with wartime powers. He's already doing it, and U.S. citizens could be next.

A ‘matter of time’ before U.S. citizens are sent to El Salvador’s mega-prison, legal expert warns April 3, 2025 / 07:24
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.