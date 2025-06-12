Republicans struggle to defend Trump’s military parade as tanks prepare to roll in D.C.

Around this time eight years ago, Donald Trump attended Bastille Day celebrations in France in 2017, which the president apparently loved — in part because it included a military parade along the Champs-Élysées. “It was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen,” the Republican said after the event, adding, “It was military might.”

Soon after, Trump began pushing for a related display in Washington, D.C., which was not an especially popular idea, even among many of his allies. According to multiple reports, Gen. Paul J. Selva, the then-vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the president during a Pentagon meeting that military parades were “what dictators do.”

There were similar reactions on Capitol Hill, including among Republicans. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said ostentatious American military parades would likely be “a sign of weakness,” adding that he wasn’t interested in a “Russian-style hardware display.”

Around the same time, GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana explained, “Confidence is silent. Insecurities are loud. When you’re the most powerful nation in all of human history, you don’t have to show it off, like Russia does, and North Korea, and China. And we are the most powerful nation in all of human history. Everyone knows that, and there’s no need to broadcast it. I think we would show our confidence by remaining silent, and not doing something like that.”

The White House’s plan ultimately unraveled in 2018 — though in politics, it’s often tough to keep bad ideas down.

On Saturday, June 14, the president will finally get the military parade he’s long sought, ostensibly celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. The event will also fall on Flag Day, as well as Trump’s 79th birthday.

Seven years after Graham said such displays would likely be “a sign of weakness,” the South Carolinian told NBC News this week that he’s now “okay” with the parade. And while that trajectory was probably predictable given Graham’s broader political evolution, as HuffPost noted, many of his colleagues were more reluctant to talk about the event.

They snapped. They stared off into space. They zipped into Senate elevators and smiled as the doors closed with them safely inside. This is how nearly a dozen Senate Republicans reacted Wednesday when asked the simplest question: Do you plan to attend President Donald Trump’s military parade in D.C. on Saturday, and are you comfortable with its estimated $45 million price tag?