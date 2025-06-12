Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Going to cost a lot’: Army parade will cause numerous D.C. street closures June 10, 2025 / 03:43

Republicans struggle to defend Trump’s military parade as tanks prepare to roll in D.C.

Many GOP officials appear to have no idea what to say about the president's military parade — and some don't want to attend the festivities, either.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post