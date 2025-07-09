Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump‘s megabill gives billions to ICE — but hiring 10,000 new agents won’t be easy

The agency has historically struggled to fill open positions — and more money won't necessarily solve the problem.

‘Trump is ushering in America’s ICE age’: Ed Luce on ‘ominous’ security state July 8, 2025 / 08:53
By  John Pfaff

John Pfaff

John Pfaff is a professor of law at the Fordham University School of Law. He is the author of "Locked In: The True Causes of Mass Incarceration and How to Achieve Real Reform."