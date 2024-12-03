Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s election lies aren’t dead — just dormant

Donald Trump's win in the 2024 election quieted his followers' fears about election fraud. For now.

New focus on poll watchers as some 2020 election deniers train for roles November 1, 2024 / 02:44
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.