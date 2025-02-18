Opinion

Trump’s policies are hurting Americans — but he’s winning the PR battle

To low-information voters, President Donald Trump's flurry of executive orders looks like action.

Musk and Trump taking ‘machete’ to government agencies ‘consequences be damned’: Strategist February 17, 2025 / 06:12
By  Susan Del Percio
Susan Del Percio is a Republican strategist and a political analyst for MS NOW.