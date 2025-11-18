This viral TikTok illustrates the pain of giving birth while Black

A TikTok video showing a Black pregnant woman in visible, active labor crying out in pain while a white nurse at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, Texas, sits calmly and virtually ignores her distress reflects a disturbing pattern I wrote about in my best-selling memoir, “LEGACY: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine.” Black patients, especially Black women, are too often disbelieved, dismissed or treated as less in need of compassion, dignity or urgency.
In that video, which was recorded by the woman’s mother and, which had more than 36 million views by the weekend, Karrie Jones’ baby was born only 12 minutes after the video of her doubled over in pain in a wheelchair and the nurse ignoring her distress was recorded.
“Y’all treat all your patients like this or just the Black ones?” Kash Jones asks. Karrie Jones said in a later post that she called the hospital en route and informed them that she was in labor but that, upon arrival, hospital staff insisted that she fill out paperwork first.
Kash Jones says in her video that the people in labor and delivery didn’t show but “an ounce of care or sympathy” once her daughter made it that far and that “Before then, they could care less, (the nurses) did not care if she gave birth in that wheelchair.”
Kash Jones said her daughter and grandchild were undergoing tests after what she described as the “stress and trauma that occurred in the triage area.”
Dallas Regional Medical Center said in a statement that “the safety, dignity, and well-being of our patients are always our highest priorities” and that the hospital is “committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care to every person who comes through our doors.”
As for Karrie Jones’ birth experience, the hospital said patient privacy laws restrict what it can say but that it is “reviewing this situation to understand what occurred.” But the scene is one that many Black people immediately recognized. The video should be understood as more than a moment of public outrage. It is a real-time audit of our health care system. Millions of people witnessed what Black families have been naming for generations. A Black woman in distress asked for help. Her pain was ignored. That is not a glitch. It is a pattern.
The video is going viral during a widening political backlash against the very efforts designed to protect Black mothers. While maternal deaths rise, states are restricting reproductive health access and cutting public health budgets. Dozens of federal grants focused on reducing disparities have been canceled or delayed. Public health agencies tasked with studying maternal deaths report limited capacity. And the U.S. already has the worst maternal mortality crisis among high-income nations.
In 2022, the U.S. recorded about 22 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, more than double or triple the rate in comparable nations, according to the Commonwealth Fund. Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even Black women with college degrees have a pregnancy-related mortality rate that’s 1.6 times higher than white women with less than a high school education.
Some comments to the video argued that the nurse may have been experiencing burnout. I’m an emergency department doctor. I know from experience that health care workers across the country are under immense strain. Burnout in emergency departments and labor units has reached alarming levels, driven by staffing shortages, long shifts and inadequate support. But burnout cannot explain or excuse the racialized patterns of disbelief and delayed care that Black women experience again and again.
Instead, it reveals a second accountability gap. Clinicians deserve safe, well-resourced workplaces, and patients deserve care that is timely, compassionate and free of bias. Policymakers cannot address one crisis by ignoring the other.