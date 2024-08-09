Tim Walz deserves better than Team Trump’s ‘stolen valor’ smears

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is one of the finest people I’ve known in politics. He’s a leader of integrity, honor, humility and fight. He’s also a veteran who cares deeply about the well-being of his fellow veterans. Which is why it’s enraging and sad to watch Ohio senator and fellow veteran JD Vance and Team Trump attempt to smear his military record and accuse him of “stolen valor.”
“When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, do you know what he did? He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him — a fact that he’s been criticized for aggressively by a lot of the people that he served with,” Vance, a Marine veteran who served in Iraq, said Wednesday.
The truth is that Walz enlisted in the Army National Guard at 17 and retired honorably before his run for Congress in 2005. As an artilleryman, Walz “served overseas in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and was the highest-ranking enlisted National Guard Soldier in southern Minnesota when he retired from 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery in 2005,” according to the U.S. Army.
Building on this experience, Walz has dedicated his political career to helping other veterans. As the ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, veterans had no finer and more tenacious advocate than Walz. Every veteran service organization and veteran leader knows he is one of our own, and that we could always count on him. He knows how to get things done in Washington and for his communities. And he always has our back, from the new GI Bill expansion way back in 2008 to the Clay Hunt SAV Act in 2016 to countless fights in between.
The Democrats had to pick a veteran. And they picked one whom everyone knows, respects and trusts. (And one Rep. Nancy Pelosi and other key party leaders know, respect and trust.) Walz is a patriotic, down to earth and lovable bulldog.
If the Democrats weren’t going to pick a Republican or true independent — or Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly — I believe Walz is their best chance to win. Pew research from 2022 showed “about two-thirds of Republicans and Republican leaners (66%) say they like political leaders who have military experience,” with men generally more likely to regard military service as a positive.
Walz still embodies the spirit of his high school football coaching career. He knows how to spot talent, support teammates, make people better, rally diverse groups and encourage a team to victory. And he’s a fighter. Especially in hard times.
The loss of his brother Craig in 2016 was an unthinkable tragedy. But Walz rallied his family through it — like he can rally our country through all this pain and uncertainty now. He understands suffering, he understands working people, he understands national security, he understands America.
And he understands how to punch back.
He’s also more liberal than me (and plenty of other Americans), and that will surely challenge him with independents and moderates. And with Walz and Harris together, the Democrats are going to have to fight incredibly hard to show they’re more moderate than the narrative suggests.
Republicans are already weaponizing the fact that Walz was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ preferred pick.
And now, they’re pulling one of their oldest, nastiest and most effective plays out of the playbook, by attacking Walz’s service.
The Harris-Walz campaign was clearly not ready for the Swift boat attacks — but they were entirely predictable. Details, military records and validators who know Walz and the truth should have been buttoned up in advance, ready at the announcement, and shared with the public and media. Unfortunately, they were not.