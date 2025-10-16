Opinion

The Supreme Court’s chief ‘originalists’ seem more like monarchists

The yearning for a king's paternal guidance suffuses the conservative justices' push to affirm the "unitary executive" theory and empower Donald Trump.

MSNBC Exclusive: Fmr. FTC Commissioner speaks out following Supreme Court decision allowing Trump to fire her September 23, 2025 / 04:26
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.