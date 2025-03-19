Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Ex-FTC chair Lina Khan on the anti-monopoly ‘hunger’ in America February 19, 2025 / 08:50

Trump ignores Supreme Court precedent, fires Democrats who helped lead independent agency

Moves like these should be seen for what they are: power grabs from a president who appears indifferent to institutional limits and the rule of law.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post