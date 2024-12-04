Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

South Korea just gave Donald Trump a warning — if his opponents are listening

Swiftly and decisively rebutting would-be authoritarians works better than hoping it works out for the best.

‘Reverse Jan. 6’: South Koreans help lawmakers scale parliament to save democracy December 3, 2024 / 07:42
By  James Downie

James Downie

James Downie is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.