South Korean lawmakers seek president’s impeachment after martial law declaration /

Sen. Luján calls out GOP over ACA subsidies: ‘Stop playing games with the American people’ 07:26

Rep. Boyle urges Senate to extend health care subsidies: ‘This has to be resolved now’ 04:20

How ‘All Out: Comedy About Ambition’ replicates the SNL experience on Broadway 06:49

‘Hoping for a good outcome but I’m skeptical’: Sen. Durbin on Senate health care vote 05:02

Growing concerns about escalating tension with Venezuela after U.S. seized oil tanker 11:42

Sen. Booker: GOP ‘declaring war’ on Americans’ health care 07:31

Dr. Emanuel warns: ‘Thousands of people will lose their lives’ if health care subsidies expire 05:29

Judge orders DHS to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia from custody 03:02

Trump seeks Senate confirmation for Lindsey Halligan 02:40