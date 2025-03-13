Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The House just gave Musk and Trump a blank check. The Senate should tear it up.

Republicans would rather let an unchecked billionaire and the president seize taxpayer funds intended for families and businesses.

‘Turning themselves into potted plants’: How Republicans in Congress surrendered to Elon Musk March 12, 2025 / 08:22
By  Rep. Rosa DeLauro

Rep. Rosa DeLauro

Rep. Rosa DeLauro serves as ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee. She represents Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.