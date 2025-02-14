Trump never cared about lowering prices

President Donald Trump’s first three weeks of his second term in office have been marked by a flurry of chaos across all corners of the federal government and the American economy: shuttering government agencies, starting and ending trade wars and handing over the country’s checkbook to billionaire Elon Musk to spend and cut as he pleases. Conspicuously absent has been movement on the one thing voters care most about: lowering prices.
This week’s Consumer Price Index release showed the largest single-month increase in inflation since August 2023. Prices have increased by 3% over the past year, stubbornly above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Groceries got more expensive, driven by soaring egg prices. Gasoline and auto insurance rose, as well, hurting consumers at the pump and on the road, and shelter prices, including rent, have risen for three consecutive months.
While theories of the reasons behind Democrats’ loss in the November election abound, one thing the data overwhelmingly shows is that voters hated inflation under President Joe Biden and voted for Trump to fix it. A CNN exit poll showed that 75% of voters experienced some hardship or severe hardship due to inflation, and those voters broke decisively for Trump and pulled the lever for him in the expectation that he’d address their concerns. Despite this expectation, the Trump administration’s early focus has been everywhere else but on the pocketbooks of American consumers.
Asked when families would feel relief from high prices, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she didn’t have a timeline. Trump himself seemed to back down from his campaign promises shortly after the election. He said: “It’s hard to bring [prices] down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard.” Vice President JD Vance told CBS News that “Rome wasn’t built in a day” and that it would “take a little time” for grocery prices to come down.
It may be unfair to hold a new administration accountable for broad-based price increases mere weeks after taking office. But Trump invited the criticism. Weeks before the election, he posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the prices of eggs and gas are “OUT OF CONTROL!!!” and he promised that on “DAY ONE” he would “SLASH prices–so fast it’ll make their heads spin.” He consistently claimed he had a plan to bring down prices; now it’s clear that he’s stiffing the people he promised like so many lawyers and contractors before them.